'DTS must improve revenue collection'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta has directed the field supervisors of the Department of Tourist Services (DTS) to improve revenue collection.

He was chairing a meeting of heads of different sections here on Tuesday. Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Tanvir Jabbar, Additional Secretary and others attended the meeting.

The Secretary TAD asked Additional Secretary to talk with deputy commissioners of those districts where field supervisors of DTS were facing difficulties in revenue collection.

He said the assigned task should be completed within two days and comprehensive briefing be given on coming Friday.

"Field supervisors should work hard to achieve goals set by the government", directed the Secretary.

Deputy controller of DTS briefed about departmental performance during the second last quarter of current fiscal year.

Thorough discussion was also held on TDCP Calendar of events, proposed Harappa museum auditorium inauguration, performance review of DTS and proposed rules & regulations of Punjab Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority.

MD TDCP briefed about calendar events for remaining part of the year and said "Covid 19 has badly affected the calendar".

Bhutta directed the TDCP MD to start events as soon as government eases restrictions. He also asked TDCP to look closely on Covid situation while planning any event.

Archaeology Director Maqsood Malik briefed the meeting about progress on Harrapa auditorium project and upcoming International Museum Day to be celebrated on May 18.

"Let's celebrate the day with a commitment that no stone shall remain unturned for preservation of museums and treasure trove they contain", pledged the Secretary.

During the meeting Additional Secretary and Project Manager Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) briefed about progress on preparation of rules and regulations for Punjab Culture, Tourism and Heritage Authority and establishment of Tourism Squad. "One hundred people would be recruited for Tourism Squad under ADP scheme next year", said Ehsan Bhutta.