Dua Mangi returns home

The family sources say that she returned home after payment of heavy ransom to the kidnappers.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Dua Mangi—the girl who was kidnapped from Karachi’s Khyaban-i-Bokhari, safely returned home here on Friday night.

The family of 19-year old Dua Mangi paid ransom to the kidnappers for her safe recovery and return. However, the family is reluctant to share details about Dua Mangi, kidnappers and the payment of ransom.

“She is fine,” the family told the reporters when they reached outside their home in Karachi. The sources, however, claimed that Dua was not well but they did not share details as what was her health condition. The kidnappers had demanded $2.5 lakh ransom for safe return of Dua Mangi.

She was kidnapped by unknown abductors on Nov 30 from a busy commercal area of DHA on Sunday morning. Police failed to trace the culprits involved in her kidnapping.

Dua Mangi, the student of law in a UK-based university, belongs to Korangi Crossing, Karachi. She was going somewhere with her friend when a group of armed men intercepted them and another man pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots. The boy whoh was later identified as Haris got wounded and fell on the ground. Meanwhile, the men took the girl and ran away.

“It was early Sunday when the incident took place near DHA Bukhari Commercial area when the girl was going somewhere with a young man in his 20s,” a police official of Darakhshan police station said while seeking anonymity.

“At least they were five men and some of them had weapons in their hands,” said a witness.

The boy who fell injured was admitted to a local hospital but still he was unconscious. Police said that they had been waiting for boy’s consciousness.

Police said that both are in their 20s and study at two different private universities. They said that they were with the victim families. An FIR had been registered and a police team was working round-the-clock to solve the case at the earliest, the police added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh IG Kaleem Imam took notice of the girl’s kidnapping and directed the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. The incident triggered fear and panic in the neighbourhood. The local police said that they were hopeful that the girl would be recovered and the culprits involved in her kidnapping would be brought to justice.