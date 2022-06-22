(@Abdulla99267510)

Mehdi Ali Kazmi has filed the petition and asked the court to bar them from more interviews.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) Mehdi Ali Kazmi, the father of Dua Zahra, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directives to stop his daughter and her husband from flying abroad.

Kazmi said that Dua talked about travelling out of the country. He asked the top court to bar Zaheer from giving more interviews and flying abroad.

The petitioner also asked the top court to order Zahra's "recovery" and production in the court.

Zahra who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later appeared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

In an interview, Zaheer had talked about taking Zahra out of Pakistan as they had seen the entire country, while responding to the question where the couple would have a "honeymoon."