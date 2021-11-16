UrduPoint.com

Dubai Starts Issuing Five-year Multiple-entry Permit

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Dubai starts issuing five-year multiple-entry permit

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced the start of issuing a multiple-entry permit to the Emirate of Dubai for a period of five years for employees of international companies present in the emirate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced the start of issuing a multiple-entry permit to the Emirate of Dubai for a period of five years for employees of international companies present in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan said that our goal is to facilitate institutions and enable their teams to move quickly and easily to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year, Gulf today reported .

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the continuous development of the frameworks regulating the work environment, raising the efficiency of the infrastructure, enhancing the factors of attraction, flexibility and speed in decision-making, are factors that confirm Dubai's position as the best city to work and live in the world.

Related Topics

World Dubai Rashid From Best

Recent Stories

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic pla ..

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

28 seconds ago
 Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security ..

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

29 seconds ago
 1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

31 seconds ago
 Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution o ..

Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution of Kashmir issue

32 seconds ago
 French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple ..

French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple fractures

34 seconds ago
 Orientation session held to give awareness on Gree ..

Orientation session held to give awareness on Green Campus initiative of Islamia ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.