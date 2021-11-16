Dubai starts issuing five-year multiple-entry permit

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced the start of issuing a multiple-entry permit to the Emirate of Dubai for a period of five years for employees of international companies present in the emirate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced the start of issuing a multiple-entry permit to the Emirate of Dubai for a period of five years for employees of international companies present in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan said that our goal is to facilitate institutions and enable their teams to move quickly and easily to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year, Gulf today reported .

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the continuous development of the frameworks regulating the work environment, raising the efficiency of the infrastructure, enhancing the factors of attraction, flexibility and speed in decision-making, are factors that confirm Dubai's position as the best city to work and live in the world.