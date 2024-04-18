Open Menu

Due To Recent Rains, Floods Roads Closed, Work On Opening Routes Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Due to the recent incessant rains and devastating floods, roads in various areas of Chitral were closed for all types of traffic floods in the rivers and canals brought down huge stones and debris from the mountains resulting in blocking the roads.

As a result of the floods, the roads to Orghoch, Bakamak, Shadok, Dinian Gahtak, etc. have been closed due to which thousands of people are facing difficulties. There are some villages around Ghoch, where the road of this valley containing fifteen thousand people is closed on both sides.

On the main Chitral road, the bridge that has been built across the river Chitral to Orghoch is blocked, while on the road from Faizabad, heavy stones, trees, and debris fell from the mountain and this road is closed to all kinds of traffic.

After the continuous rains, land sliding hills in different areas continued with electricity poles also falling in many places due to which electricity supply has also been suspended in these areas for the last week.

Similarly, the road of Shadok, Dinin, and Gahtak is also closed to all kinds of traffic, which is very difficult as well as dangerous for pedestrians. Because mudslides, heavy rocks, and debris are still falling from the mountains, closing the road to Orghoch from the rest of the areas.

Due to the closure of this road, people are forced to walk 15 kilometers while carrying food items on their shoulders and patients to the hospital.

The local people thanked Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan and Executive Engineer of C&W Department Communication and Works Tariq Murtaza for their quick response to the opening of roads.

The C&W Department has also repaired the roads of Abdul Wali Khan Bypass Road, Dunin Chidok, Officer Mess Road, Mughalanda, Shah Dok, Hoon Faizabad, and Ghoch Dom Shughur, Karbitoli, and Upper Chitral District which were closed due to recent rains and floods. The C&W had cleared but the Bonny road was again closed due to heavy rains and landslides from the mountain.

