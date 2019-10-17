Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Badshahi Masjid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton Thursday visited the Badshahi Masjid during their Lahore sojourn.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad welcomed the royal guests upon their arrival and escorted them to different parts of the mosque. A 1800-foot long red carpet was specially laid down to welcome the royal couple.

Art historian Faqir Syed Aizazuddin also accompanied the royal guests during their visit to the mosque and briefed them about the history of the grand building.

The chandeliers were lit up upon the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who visited different parts of the Mughal-era mosque and appreciated its architecture.

Kate Middleton wore traditional Pakistani dress and covered her head with green-coloured head-scarf (dupatta).

The Khateeb told Prince William about the visits by his father Prince Charles (2006) and mother Princess Diana (1996) to the mosque. To which the Prince responded that his family had an old bound with the mosque and the Khabeer family.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presented the royal couple different gifts including a painting of the Badshahi Masjid, and traditional white shawls.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton won the hearts of Muslims when she covered her head with the scarf in reverence to the Islamic culture and traditions.

Prince William also attended a meeting on interfaith harmony, led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at the grand mosque of Lahore, which was also attended by representatives of minorities including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar, former MPA Ramesh Singh Arora and Bishop Sarfraz Peter.

The meeting highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony in societies and the role of minorities in progress and development of the countries.

MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar said that it was a wonderful opportunity to interact with Prince William at a spiritual place like the grand mosque and share ideas on interfaith harmony.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambrige Prince William and Kate Middleton appreciated the idea of interfaith harmony meeting at the grand mosque.

From Badshahi Masjid, the royal couple left for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital.