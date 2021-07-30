Dumping garbage in drains banned in Karachi under Section 144 (6)

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh on Friday imposed complete ban on dumping of garbage in and around nullahs and said strict legal action will be taken against the violators of the injunction in this regard.

The order to this effect was issued by the Commissioner Karachi on the recommendations of Secretary Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), said a spokesperson of the SSWMB.

According to a survey, there are over one hundred teams deployed around three major drains; Mehmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah, Orangi Nullah of Karachi as well as nearby other small and big drains. The teams only collect reusable or recyclable materials from the garbage and throw the rest of the garbage in the drains, causing the drains to overflow due to chocking in the rain and re-directing the water to the residential areas.

The authorities concerned clean the drains but due to regular dumping of garbage in the drains, a flood situation arises. Therefore, in view of the expected rains, a complete ban on dumping of garbage has been imposed till September 28.

In a notification, Commissioner Karachi has directed all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to take legal action against the violators.

In this regard, the citizens were also appealed to cooperate with the Sindh government to avoid dumping garbage in and around drains and also to identify people who are violating the order.