Dust-thunderstorm-rain Lashes Federal Capital; Turns Weather Pleasant

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Dust-thunderstorm-rain lashes federal capital; turns weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Dust-thunderstorm-rain lashed the Federal capital on Sunday night as per the forecast of weather experts turning the weather pleasant.

The rain started as a drizzle at around 8:00 pm and turned into light rain giving respite to the people from hot weather that prevailed at day time.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department ((PMD), dust-thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab on Monday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country with dust raising/gusty winds are likely in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from today (evening/night).

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Chakwal 04 mm, Narowal 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 03, Astore 01 and Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjodaro, Jacobabad, Dadu, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad 49 C, Larkana, Padidan and Sakrand 48 C.

