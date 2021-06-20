Dust thunderstorm, rain likely in isolated parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most of the plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

The synoptic situation has indicated the prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in few parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country however rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Sindh and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Mithi 42 mm, Badin 03, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 10, Rawalakot 09, Kotli 07, Muzaffarabad 01, Punjab: Mangla 19, Jhelum 14, Gujrat 12, DG Khan (Fort Munro) 06, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Balochistan: Barkhan 05 mm. The highest maximum temperature recorded during the period were Sibbi 46 C, Dadu, Noorpur Thal 45 and Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C.