UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dust Thunderstorm, Rain Likely In Isolated Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Dust thunderstorm, rain likely in isolated parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most of the plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

The synoptic situation has indicated the prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in few parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country however rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Sindh and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Mithi 42 mm, Badin 03, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 10, Rawalakot 09, Kotli 07, Muzaffarabad 01, Punjab: Mangla 19, Jhelum 14, Gujrat 12, DG Khan (Fort Munro) 06, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Balochistan: Barkhan 05 mm. The highest maximum temperature recorded during the period were Sibbi 46 C, Dadu, Noorpur Thal 45 and Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Badin Dadu Barkhan Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Noorpur Thal Garhi Dupatta Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

2 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.