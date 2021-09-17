E-challan being introduced for profiteering eradication, transparency, says Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Irshad Ahmad, said that E-challan system was being introduced for eradication of profiteering and to maintain transparency

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Irshad Ahmad, said that E-challan system was being introduced for eradication of profiteering and to maintain transparency.

While presiding over meeting to review performance of price control magistrates during his visit to district, Commissioner Irshad Ahmad said that the training to price magistrates was underway regarding the latest system and added that only those officials who performed will stay back now in the division.

He directed officials for strictly implementation on price mechanism to provide relief to customers.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi gave briefing to Commissioner on price magistrates' performance.

Commissioner ordered the administration to bound shopkeepers for displaying price lists at proper places.

Later, Irshad Ahmad presided over meeting regarding recovery of government dues and uplift projects. He directed the revenue officials to expedite recoveries and launched crackdown against defaulters.

He warned that use of poor material in development projects would not be tolerated and ordered to issue tenders of new uplift projects by September 30.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, Assistant commissioner Khalid Masood Satti and others were present.