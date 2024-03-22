E-domicile Facility Launched In South Waziristan Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration of South Waziristan Lower has launched an e-domicile service in the district.
According to the district administration, the initiative would facilitate the residents in getting domicile certificates by eliminating the need for physical visits to offices.
Citizens can now apply for their domicile certificates from homes while using user-friendly websites by providing necessary documents and information online.
The facility would streamline the public service which would lead to the empowerment of people.
APP/slm
