Mother of three kids strangled to death in name of honour

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A married woman was allegedly strangled to death in the name of honour at Chak No 318 TDA, in the limits of Chobara Police Station, Layyah.

According to police sources, Saleema bibi (25), wife of Waseem, was allegedly strangled to death by her brother-in-law Muhammad Adeel.

However, her husband Waseem and father in law Younis were also allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

The deceased woman was the mother of three kids.

Police shifted the dead body to Chobara Hospital for autopsy. Police are conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaws.