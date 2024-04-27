Pak HC In Australia Attends Funeral Prayer Of Faraz Tahir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has attended the funeral of Faraz Ahmed Tahir, a victim of Bondi Junction incident.
The funeral ceremony was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier, MPs, Senators, and a large number of community members.
The high commissioner said that Faraz laid down his life to save others. His bravery, courage, and selflessness would always be remembered, a post on Platform X said on Saturday.
He also conveyed sympathies and prayed for all the victims of the tragic events of Bondi Junction and wished fast and full recovery of the injured, including another Pakistani hero Muhammad Taha.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP launches Election Monitoring Center for KP Tehsil Council by-elections3 minutes ago
-
Mother of three kids strangled to death in name of honour14 minutes ago
-
Dr. Hamid posted as MS, Bahawalpur’s civil hospital14 minutes ago
-
Man, son killed as bus hits motorbike on Indus Highway14 minutes ago
-
PM to attend WEF special meeting in KSA24 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives storm, rain34 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s parliamentarian for resolving wheat crisis34 minutes ago
-
Two drivers held, LPG-cylinder installed vehicles impounded44 minutes ago
-
World Veterinary Day: Veterinarians role in promotion of cattle farming lauded54 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for pre-monsoon rains, flood arrangements reviewed54 minutes ago
-
Arrest dacoit injured with firing of own accomplice in police encounter1 hour ago
-
DPO visits Ijaz Shaheed Police line to review security arrangements1 hour ago