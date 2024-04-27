Open Menu

Pak HC In Australia Attends Funeral Prayer Of Faraz Tahir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Pak HC in Australia attends funeral prayer of Faraz Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has attended the funeral of Faraz Ahmed Tahir, a victim of Bondi Junction incident.

The funeral ceremony was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier, MPs, Senators, and a large number of community members.

The high commissioner said that Faraz laid down his life to save others. His bravery, courage, and selflessness would always be remembered, a post on Platform X said on Saturday.

He also conveyed sympathies and prayed for all the victims of the tragic events of Bondi Junction and wished fast and full recovery of the injured, including another Pakistani hero Muhammad Taha.

