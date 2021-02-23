E-office major step forward into era of paperless administration in government offices: Secretary

Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that implementation of E-office in government offices is a major step forward into an era of paperless administration in government offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that implementation of E-office in government offices is a major step forward into an era of paperless administration in government offices.

The secretary expressed these views while chairing a meeting , said an official twitter account of the ministry.