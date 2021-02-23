- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- E-office major step forward into era of paperless administration in government offices: Secretary
E-office Major Step Forward Into Era Of Paperless Administration In Government Offices: Secretary
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:35 PM
Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that implementation of E-office in government offices is a major step forward into an era of paperless administration in government offices
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that implementation of E-office in government offices is a major step forward into an era of paperless administration in government offices.
The secretary expressed these views while chairing a meeting , said an official twitter account of the ministry.