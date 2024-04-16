E-transfer Policy In KP Colleges Soon: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Education Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that the provincial Higher Education Department (HED) is working on e-transfer policy in the province to ensure transparency in posting and transfer of faculty of government colleges.
He said that e-transfer policy would be implemented keeping in mind the shortage of teachers in remote areas, adding that the posting and transfer would be done on domicile of the faculty and purely on merit.
The Minister said that the policy was aimed to cope with the shortage of teachers in remote areas of the province and to improve quality of education.
Meena Khan said that additional recruitment from college funds in remote areas was a burden on the college which would also be reduced after implementation of the policy.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Professor Pareshan Khattak observed24 minutes ago
-
Two killed in collision of bikes34 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian Babbu Baral observed34 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit heralds dawn of new era in bilateral ties, end to Pakistan's isolation2 hours ago
-
Roti price violation detected at 92 hotels, fine Rs 172,000 imposed on violators2 hours ago
-
Police bust motorcycle theft gang; arrest 2 suspects12 hours ago
-
NHA working with relevant departments to reopen road closed due to heavy rains, landslides12 hours ago
-
World vaccination week to be observed in Tharparkar from April 2413 hours ago
-
Shifting of offices to new South Punjab secretariat13 hours ago
-
Minor boy killed in wall collapse incident13 hours ago
-
New laurels for PU in QS subject ranking13 hours ago
-
Man’s body found from well13 hours ago