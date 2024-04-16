Open Menu

E-transfer Policy In KP Colleges Soon: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Education Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that the provincial Higher Education Department (HED) is working on e-transfer policy in the province to ensure transparency in posting and transfer of faculty of government colleges.

He said that e-transfer policy would be implemented keeping in mind the shortage of teachers in remote areas, adding that the posting and transfer would be done on domicile of the faculty and purely on merit.

The Minister said that the policy was aimed to cope with the shortage of teachers in remote areas of the province and to improve quality of education.

Meena Khan said that additional recruitment from college funds in remote areas was a burden on the college which would also be reduced after implementation of the policy.

