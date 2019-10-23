Economic development claims rejected

The business community rejects tall claims about rapid national development which is contrary to the situation on the ground, a business leader said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The business community rejects tall claims about rapid national development which is contrary to the situation on the ground, a business leader said Wednesday.We don't need to so-called development which makes life difficult for the masses and force the business community to take to the streets, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

The business community has run out of all the options but to protest the policies of the government which is pushing them to bankruptcy, he added.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that local investors are running from pillar to post to avoid bankruptcy but the government officials are inviting foreign investors to the country which is a joke.Masses don't need tall claims about development but some relief as the flowery statements of economic managers are conflicting with the situation on the ground, he said.