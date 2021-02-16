UrduPoint.com
Economic Indicators Show Positive Signs: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Tuesday said fruits of prudent policies of the incumbent government started producing their impacts as economic indicators moving towards positive sig

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Tuesday said fruits of prudent policies of the incumbent government started producing their impacts as economic indicators moving towards positive sign.

Addressing a public gathering here after the inauguration of Choi Mora Ghazan Sui Gas provision project worth Rs. 65.8 million, he said the government has introduced public friendly policies like Sehat Insaf Card which ensures the provision of treatment facilities to every citizen of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said they initiated developmental projects including provision of Sui gas, electricity, water supply schemes, construction of schools, hospitals, basic health units, roads for upbringing living standards of people.

Speaking on the occasion member provincial assembly Arshad Ayub said these areas remained ignored in past but focus of this government was to facilitate masses at their doorstep.

He informed that construction of 16 new feeders has also been started in the area to give relief to people.

