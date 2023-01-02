ECP announces polling for Senate seat on Jan 25

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The polling on Senate seat that declared vacant after the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda would be held on January 25, 2023 in the Sindh Assembly building, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Monday.

According to the schedule, the polling on vacant Senate seat would be held on January 25 and the polling would be held from 9:00 am to 4 pm.

The public notice for inviting nomination papers by the candidates would be issued on January 4.

The nomination papers could be filed from January 5 to January 7, while Names of nominated candidates would be published on January 9.

Similarly, January 12 has been fixed as the last date of the scrutiny of nomination papers while January 14 is fixed for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers.

The last date fixed for disposal of appeals by the tribunal is January 18 while revised list of the candidates would be published on January 19 and last date of withdrawal of the candidature is January 20.

The Election Commission has called upon the members provincial assembly of Sindh to elect a member to general seat in the Senate from Sindh which has been fallen vacant due to resignation tendered by Faisal Vawda as senator, who was elected against general seat in Senate Elections 2018 from the province.