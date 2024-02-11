ECP Halts Results Of PB-21, Orders Vote Recount
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), upon the request of Ali Hassan Zehri, on Sunday halted the results of PB-21 Hub and ordered a recount of the votes.
This decision was taken in accordance with the powers vested in the ECP under Section 95(6) of the Elections Act, 2017, Article 218(3) of the Constitution, and all other enabling powers, an ECP press release said.
The ECP directed the Returning Officer (RO) to issue notices to the contesting candidates regarding the time, date, and venue of the recounting process.
