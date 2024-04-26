ECP notifies April 21 bye-elections winners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued notifications declaring the victorious candidates of the bye-elections conducted on April 21.

The notification declares the winners from Punjab as follows:

PP-22 Chakwal-cum-Talagang: Falak Sher Awan of PML-N

PP-36 Wazirabad-II: Adnan Afzal Chatta of PML-N

PP-54 Narowal-I: Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhary of PML-N

PP-93 Bhakkar-V: Saeed Akbar Khan

PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV: Rana Afzaal Hussain of PML-N

PP-147 Lahore-III: Muhammad Riaz of PML-N

PP-149 Lahore-V: Muhammad Shoaib Siddique of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Furthermore, successful candidates from Punjab include:

PP-158 Lahore-XIV: Ch Muhammad Nawaz of PML-N

PP-164: Rashid Minhas of PML-N

PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII: Mumtaz Ali of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V: Ali Ahmad Khan Leghari

Additionally, the notification for PK-91, Kohat-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared Daud Shah of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as the winner.

In the National Assembly, successful candidates from different Constituencies are as follows:

NA-44 Dera Ismael Khan: Faisal Amin Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)

NA-119 Lahore-III: Ali Pervaiz of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

NA-132 Kasur-II: Rasheed Ahmad Khan of PML-N.

NA-196 Kamber Shahdadkot-I: Khurshed Ahmed Junejo of PPP