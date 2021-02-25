ECP orders fresh poll in NA-75 Sialkot constituency on March 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared the bye-poll held on February 19 in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV as void and ordered to hold fresh poll in the entire constituency on March 18.

The short order was issued by the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in exercise of powers under Article 218 (3) of the constitution read with section 9 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The order was issued after hearing a case filed by applicant Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, contesting candidate for bye-election in NA-75 on verification of 23 missing polling stations results. The proceeding was also heard by four members of the commission included Justice ® Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Justice ® Mrs Irshad Qaiser, Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The CEC in its order said that the arguments were heard and record was perused.

He added from the perusal of available record produced by the parties, the Returning Officer as well collected by the commission through different sources, the commission has come to the conclusion that conducive environment was not available for the candidates and voters of the constituency.

He added the election in the subject constituency has not been conducted honestly, justly and in a transparent manner, incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation in the constituency creating harassment for voters and other circumstances leading to make the process of result doubtful and unascertainable.

He said that the detailed reasons of this order shall be recorded later on separately, directing office to take follow-up action accordingly.

Salman Akram Raja advocate along with his associates completed his arguments from the applicant side while Syed Ali Zafar and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari presented their arguments from Ali Asjad Malhi. On commission notice, Ali Asjad Malhi, contesting candidates for bye-election NA-75, Athar Abbasi, District Election Commissioner and Returning Officer NA-75 and Abid Hussain, Regional Election Commission, Lahore and District Returning Officer also appeared before the commission.