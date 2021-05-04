ECP orders NA-249 by-poll votes recounting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ordered recounting of votes in by-election in NA-249 Karachi.

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja issued the order after accepting a petition filed by PML-N's candidate Miftah Ismail seeking vote recount over irregularities on the election day.

The commission ordered that the recounting of votes would be held at 9:00 am on May 6.

PML-N was represented by counsel Salman Akram Raja who argued that a large number of Form 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, adding that the polling agents of the party were also not given Form 46.

Pakistan People's Party's counsel Latif Khosa opposed the re-polling in the constituency.

The PML-N candidate had submitted an application under Section 95(6) of the Elections Act, 2017 before the commission wherein he had requested for a complete recount of the entire constituency.

The petitioner further pointed out that there was a difference in the total votes recorded in Form-45 and Form-47.