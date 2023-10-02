Open Menu

ECP Recalls Long-serving Officers For Fair Elections

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ECP recalls long-serving officers for fair elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a proactive step to ensure impartiality in the upcoming general elections by instructing the Interior and Establishment Secretaries to recall officers who have been serving in the provinces for more than three years within a three-day period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a proactive step to ensure impartiality in the upcoming general elections by instructing the Interior and Establishment Secretaries to recall officers who have been serving in the provinces for more than three years within a three-day period.

The ECP had earlier instructed officers from grades 17 to 22, belonging to various cadres like the Secretariat Group, OMG, and ex-cadre officers (except for Police and Pakistan Administrative Service), who had served in the provinces
for over three years, to return to the Federal government.

On Monday, the secretaries provided an update to the ECP Chairman regarding the implementation of these directives.
In the meeting, it was disclosed that a total of 14 officers, including those from the Secretariat, Occupational Management Group (OMG), and various other occupational groups, have been relocated from Sindh due to their extended tenures beyond three years.

Similarly, ten officers from Punjab have experienced similar transfers.

Notably, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, no officers were identified as having exceeded the three-year tenure limit.

The Secretary of Establishment conveyed that certain members had either been substituted or repatriated in line with these initiatives.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior has initiated the procedure to relocate the remaining members, encompassing individuals from the Environment, Administration, and Planning sectors, as per the Election Commission's instructions.

In the course of the meeting, both secretaries were assigned the duty of finalizing all officer transfers within three days
and subsequently delivering a report confirming compliance.

This instruction was also extended to individuals associated with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), including
those appointed externally and regular CDA staff members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Capital Development Authority All From Government

Recent Stories

Consultative meeting between ECP, political partie ..

Consultative meeting between ECP, political parties postponed

35 seconds ago
 'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third te ..

'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third term

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: ..

Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: Achakzai

45 seconds ago
 Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

52 seconds ago
 Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

57 seconds ago
 ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary ..

ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary delimitation

1 minute ago
One-week polio eradication campaign starts in Sind ..

One-week polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Abdul Jabbar Khan condoles death of ex-MNA Ameer A ..

Abdul Jabbar Khan condoles death of ex-MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote

1 minute ago
 French companies showcase latest expertise and inn ..

French companies showcase latest expertise and innovative solutions in energy se ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over the swearing-in ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over the swearing-in ceremony of new DIFC Courts ju ..

31 minutes ago
 CM orders inclusion of poverty-stricken mothers of ..

CM orders inclusion of poverty-stricken mothers of metropolis in social protecti ..

37 minutes ago
 CMO pays surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed, ..

CMO pays surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur towns

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan