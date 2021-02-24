UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Sets Up Centers In Orakzai For Vote Registration, Correction

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

ECP sets up centers in Orakzai for vote registration, correction

District Election Commissioner Orakzai Wednesday said that as per directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) centers have been set up across Orakzai district to facilitate masses in registration of votes, transfer of votes and correction of record for upcoming local bodies elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Orakzai Wednesday said that as per directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) centers have been set up across Orakzai district to facilitate masses in registration of votes, transfer of votes and correction of record for upcoming local bodies elections.

He said centers have been established at offices of Registration Officer and Assistant Registration Officers, adding that people may submit form-21 which is meant for vote registration and transfer, form-22 for deletion of votes and form-23 for correction in particulars in order to ensure maximum participation by voters in the upcoming local bodies' elections.

The people of Tehsils Upper and Lower Orakzai have been advised to contact District Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Main Kohat Road near DC compound, Babar Mella in Hangu on phone number 0925-690031.

Similarly, the residents of Tehsil Upper Orakzai can contact Assistant Sub Divisional education Officer Raes Khan on cell number 0333-9687180 while people of Lower Orakzai may contact Head Master Rahim Khan Government Sabzi Khel Tehsil Lower Orakzai on 0306-9080626 for registration of vote or correction of record.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Road Hangu Kohat May Government

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.