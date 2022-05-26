ECP sets up display centres for checking vote registration status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has placed the voter lists at the display centers set up in Matiari district where people can check their vote registration status.

District Election Commissioner Sikandar Ali Channar on Thursday said that display centres were set up to ensure vote registration process be completed for forthcoming elections.

As many as 107 display centers have been set up in the district where people can register their and family member's votes so that no one can be deprived of the right to vote, DEC said.

He said that all display centers will remain open from May 21 to June 19.

District Election Commissioner Sikandar Ali Channar along with other officials visited display centres in New Saeedabad, Hala and Bhit Shah and guided the voters.