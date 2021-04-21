ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Muhammad Riaz, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently serving as Joint Secretary / Secretary, Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), Cabinet Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

This Division's notification of even number dated 24-03-2021, regarding posting of Muhammad Riaz, as Joint Secretary, Federal education & Professional Training Division, is hereby withdrawn ab-initio, the notification said.

Likewise, Ms. Maria Asif Dar has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this Division with effect from 02.11.2020, the notification added.