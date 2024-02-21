Edu Ministry To Organise Kit Distribution Ceremony For Out-of-school Children
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and SOS Foundation Pakistan are pleased to announce the Educational Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children in Islamabad Capital Territory.
The ceremony will be held today (Thursday) at 2:00 PM at Global school System Sohan, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital said a press release on Wednesday.
Dr. Shaista Sohail, CEO SOS Foundation, and Director General BECS Hameed Khan Niazi will be the guests of honor.
The event aims to distribute educational kits to out-of-school children in Islamabad, promoting access to quality education and empowering them to pursue their academic goals. Officials from the Ministry of Education and SOS Foundation, social workers, street children, and their parents will attend the ceremony.
This initiative is part of a larger effort by BECS, the Ministry of Education, and SOS Foundation Pakistan to provide educational opportunities for all children in Pakistan, regardless of their background or circumstances.
