Educating Young Lawyers Indispensable For Further Improving Standards Of Legal Profession: Azam Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said educating the young lawyers was the real task and indispensable for further improving the standards of legal profession

Addressing the opening ceremony of Islamic Law orientation course for the lawyers of Islamabad organized by the Federal Shariat academy in collaboration with the Islamabad Bar Association, he shared his views regarding the importance and role of legal education and training in further improving the professional standards in the legal sphere.

The minister said the profession of law was the noblest duty, which had its own history. Acquiring legal education and training was necessary for understanding its technicalities and to serve the clients in the best possible manner.

He appreciated the efforts of the Federal Shariat Academy's management and the Islamabad Bar Council in educating the young lawyers.

Such exercises, he added, further enhanced the skills of legal practitioners. "A lawyer is always in a learning phase so to bridge the gap and shortcomings in the legal profession training programmes are necessary," he added.

FSA Director General Farkhanda Zia appreciated the efforts of the Law Minister for the betterment of legal education.

She said due to the Law Minister's active involvement, the standards of legal education had improved. The initiative of mandatory bar vocational training programme before acquiring the practicing license for young lawyers was another step in that regard, towards improving the standards of legal education, she added.

