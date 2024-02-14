Education Committee Acknowledges Support Of Members, Officials
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui in a final meeting of the committee before dissolution held Wednesday acknowledged the unwavering support of both committee members and officials from the education ministry and HEC over the past three years
The chair conveyed to committee members that this marks the final meeting of the standing committee before its dissolution.
Expressing gratitude, the committee members commended the chair for ensuring the smooth functioning of the standing committee proceedings.
The committee addressed the agenda item related to a starred question posed by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi during the Senate Session on 5th January 2024.
The question inquired about government-established institutes for teacher training.
The Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training informed the committee about two such institutions in Islamabad.
Senator Tangi urged international training for teachers to expose them to modern educational practices.
The chair instructed the education ministry to devise plans for teacher training encompassing dress code, moral values, and teaching acumen.
A point of public importance concerning the absence of a service structure for university teachers was discussed.
The HEC Chairman reported on the special committee's progress, and the chair directed the HEC to submit an interim report by Friday.
The committee also discussed a starred question from Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding the number of students studying "A" and "O" levels under the Cambridge system in Pakistan.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed expressed concerns about the lack of information, citing a message received from the UK embassy in which the sought information was being termed as "business Secret.
The chair emphasized the need for control and directed ministry officials to coordinate with the foreign ministry for obtaining this vital information.
The committee meeting was attended by Senators Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Falak Naz, Naseebullah Bazai, and Bahramand Khan Tangi, along with the caretaker Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training, Special Secretary Education, and Chairman HEC.
