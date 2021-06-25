Education for children is our collective responsibility, NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said, the children are future of nation and educating them is a collective responsibility of every citizen for ensuring bright future of the country.

While chairing the event of "ILMPOSSIBLE Take a child to School" organized by British Council, he said that British Council has long lasting achievements in supporting the cause of education.

He remarked, provision of educating facilities especially to our Girls would change the fate of the nation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser further said, taking a child to school is to bring life time changes in his life. He also emphasized on educating the Girls.

While mentioning the negative impacts of COVID-19 on education of Children, Asad Qaiser applauded the strategy adopted by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood.

He also mentioned that quality education of children is inter-linked with teacher training. He applauded the British Council for success ILMPOSSIBLE programme which was aimed to focus out of school children. He also emphasized on educating the special children.

Country Director British Council Pakistan, Mr Amir Rizwan briefed about ILMPOSSIBLE programme achievements.

He also remarked, COVID-19 has badly impacted the provision of better education facilities to the students. He also appreciated the Asad Qaiser's keen interest to educate children.