Education Ministry Announces To Change ICT School Timing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education for Professional Training has announced to change the timing of schools of Islamabad Capital Territory due to rising heat wave forecast to hit this region next week.
Keeping in view the heat situation, the Education Ministry has issued a letter to the heads of schools, stating the decision to adjust the school timings to ensure the safety of the school children and staff.
According to the notification, the new school timings would implement from May 20, 2024 till further orders.
The new school timings in ICT would start from 7:30am to 1:00pm.
The timings will remain in place until the start of Summer Holidays.
Recent Stories
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
345 cops promoted as head constable26 seconds ago
-
Man killed over property dispute29 seconds ago
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe20 minutes ago
-
CGH Organize awareness seminar to mark World Blood Pressure Day20 minutes ago
-
Govt's business-friendly policies coming to fruition: PM20 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year21 minutes ago
-
Woman undergoes surgery after social media post activates health officials21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Tank Police21 minutes ago
-
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges24 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 4 more medical camps in Sindh, Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on May 24 for 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq30 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Int'l Law Summer School held by IPRI30 minutes ago