Education Ministry Announces To Change ICT School Timing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education for Professional Training has announced to change the timing of schools of Islamabad Capital Territory due to rising heat wave forecast to hit this region next week.

Keeping in view the heat situation, the Education Ministry has issued a letter to the heads of schools, stating the decision to adjust the school timings to ensure the safety of the school children and staff.

According to the notification, the new school timings would implement from May 20, 2024 till further orders.

The new school timings in ICT would start from 7:30am to 1:00pm.

The timings will remain in place until the start of Summer Holidays.

