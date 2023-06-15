UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Approves New National Curriculum Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Education Ministry approves new National Curriculum of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has approved the new National Curriculum of Pakistan after seventeen years of the previous curriculum that was notified in 2006.

A notification in that regard has been issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The task of curriculum development for grades 9 to 12, was carried out in an inclusive manner. Relevant stakeholders were taken on board with all the steps of curriculum development, the notification said.

An intensive consultation exercise was carried out with the stakeholders including policymakers, academics, practitioners, parents, and students from across Pakistan, it added.

For this purpose, not only policy dialogues were conducted across Pakistan but also a number of curriculum workshops were held to take feedback from the concerned.

Moreover, all concerned were also invited to share their feedback via an online portal.

After regional curriculum workshops in each province, a final curriculum workshop was held at National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat Islamabad where nominated experts from all the provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan signed off the curriculum for nine subjects: urdu, English, Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the implementation of the curriculum, several meetings of the stakeholders were convened. However, after detailed deliberations, the curriculum has been notified for Islamabad Capital Territory and for the institutions under the Federal Ministries.

Along with the notification, an implementation plan has also been issued.

It further said that the provinces will review and notify the curriculum as per their Acts and laws.

