Education promotion among top priorities of government: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that promotion of education is among top most priorities of government and steps have been taken to educate each and every child of the province.

He was the Chief Guest in annual prize distribution of Inspires International School System. The governor appreciated the role of private education institution to promote education and said that children are our future and teachers and parents should realize their responsibilities to groom children.

He said that basic education is the right of each and every child and the collective efforts of private and public sector institution would materialize the dream of hundred percent educated societies.

KP Governor said children should also be informed about significance of our moral and ethical values and taught skills that are needed to lead a happy and successful life. He said that teachers should educate children following the golden principles of islam that are core foundation of an Islamic society. Later, he visited various stalls and distributed prizes among outstanding students of the school.