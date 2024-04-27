Open Menu

Education Promotion Among Top Priorities Of Government: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Education promotion among top priorities of government: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that promotion of education is among top most priorities of government and steps have been taken to educate each and every child of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that promotion of education is among top most priorities of government and steps have been taken to educate each and every child of the province.

He was the Chief Guest in annual prize distribution of Inspires International School System. The governor appreciated the role of private education institution to promote education and said that children are our future and teachers and parents should realize their responsibilities to groom children.

He said that basic education is the right of each and every child and the collective efforts of private and public sector institution would materialize the dream of hundred percent educated societies.

KP Governor said children should also be informed about significance of our moral and ethical values and taught skills that are needed to lead a happy and successful life. He said that teachers should educate children following the golden principles of islam that are core foundation of an Islamic society. Later, he visited various stalls and distributed prizes among outstanding students of the school.

Related Topics

Governor Education Lead Ghulam Ali Gold Moral Government Top

Recent Stories

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

6 minutes ago
 Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma ..

Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari

6 minutes ago
 Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

10 minutes ago
 JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on ..

JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 yea ..

Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly

6 minutes ago
Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground s ..

Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election d ..

6 minutes ago
 Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Su ..

Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Sub Campus Mastung

6 minutes ago
 CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recov ..

CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for t ..

Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival

6 minutes ago
 Chinese market as key to electrification: Global a ..

Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives

6 minutes ago
 Four stolen motorcycles recovered

Four stolen motorcycles recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan