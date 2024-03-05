Open Menu

Effective Security Measures Afoot For Polio Drive In Azam Warsak Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Effective security measures afoot for polio drive in Azam Warsak areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) South Waziristan Lower police have made effective arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of polio drive in the area.

In this regard, according to police, District Police Officer(DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah Khan Wardag has issued directives to all station house officers of Azam Warsak areas to make comprehensive security arrangements in their respective areas for the campaign which is underway peacefully.

It says that local people of those areas are cooperating to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

Parents have also been urged to cooperate with administration and polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.

APP/slm

