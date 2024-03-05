Effective Security Measures Afoot For Polio Drive In Azam Warsak Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) South Waziristan Lower police have made effective arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of polio drive in the area.
In this regard, according to police, District Police Officer(DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah Khan Wardag has issued directives to all station house officers of Azam Warsak areas to make comprehensive security arrangements in their respective areas for the campaign which is underway peacefully.
It says that local people of those areas are cooperating to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.
Parents have also been urged to cooperate with administration and polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of two drowned children recovered14 minutes ago
-
Daangeer, an online newsletter launched to champion diverse bird species of Pakistan34 minutes ago
-
Racket involved in supplying drugs to students busted; ANF nets two accused34 minutes ago
-
Three including child killed in separate incidents44 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes54 minutes ago
-
Snowfall causes closure of roads in Kurram54 minutes ago
-
Int conference on ‘Recent Advances in Comp Science, IT’ commenced at UE54 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM; assures support to govt for economic stability54 minutes ago
-
25 profiteers held, Rs. 5 lac fine imposed1 hour ago
-
Implementation on CM's governance initiatives in full swing1 hour ago
-
Putin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM1 hour ago
-
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 31 hour ago