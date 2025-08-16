Open Menu

Efforts Accelerate To Reopen Closed Schools, Elevate Education Standards In Quetta Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Efforts accelerate to reopen closed schools, elevate education standards in Quetta Division

The Divisional Director of Schools, Quetta Division, Syed Kaleemullah Shah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality education to every child, calling it a fundamental right and a top priority for the education department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Director of Schools, Quetta Division, Syed Kaleemullah Shah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality education to every child, calling it a fundamental right and a top priority for the education department.

He emphasized that no obstacle in the path of education will be tolerated and stressed the importance of extending educational reforms to remote and underserved areas.

Kaleemullah Shah made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Divisional Directorate of Schools, where officials discussed critical issues, including the reopening of closed and non-functional schools, recruitment of new teachers, disciplinary action against absentee staff and salary deductions for negligence.

The meeting was attended by senior education officials, including Additional Divisional Director Abdul Malik Khan Kakar, Deputy Divisional Director (Admin) Ali Ahmed Khan Khilji, Assistant Director Quetta Division Muhammad Hashim Khan Durrani, District Education Officer Quetta Sher Muhammad Smalani, District Education Officer Pishin Faizullah Khan Kakar and District Education Officer Killa Abdullah Muhammad Yousaf Zarkoon.

Director Syed Kaleemullah Shah praised the active role of Provincial Secretary of Education, Asfandyar Khan Kakar, who is personally overseeing efforts to revive closed schools across Balochistan.

Shah warned that any negligence in this regard would face strict consequences.

He noted that despite limited resources, the department is working diligently to improve education quality and equip the younger generation with the skills needed for a brighter future. The focus remains on sustainable reforms, accountability, and performance monitoring.

Highlighting the pivotal role of teachers, Shah called for the removal of barriers to education and urged strict enforcement of duties. District Education Officers presented performance reports and outlined challenges faced in their respective regions.

Following the briefings, Shah commended the officers’ efforts and instructed them to align their work with the provincial government’s education-friendly vision. He also directed legal action against negligent teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure uninterrupted learning.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to implement further reforms, recognizing them as essential steps toward a more educated and empowered future for Quetta Division and beyond.

Recent Stories

BFA sealed Bakery after 49 fall ill from contamina ..

BFA sealed Bakery after 49 fall ill from contaminated products

22 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi, Federal Minister discuss flood rel ..

Governor Kundi, Federal Minister discuss flood relief efforts in Mansehra

24 seconds ago
 AJK President directs govt to intensify relief eff ..

AJK President directs govt to intensify relief efforts for flood victims

25 seconds ago
 Efforts accelerate to reopen closed schools, eleva ..

Efforts accelerate to reopen closed schools, elevate education standards in Quet ..

27 seconds ago
 NDMA urges tourism curbs in hilly areas amid mons ..

NDMA urges tourism curbs in hilly areas amid monsoon emergency

8 minutes ago
 Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan ov ..

Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods

8 minutes ago
Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khybe ..

Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods

8 minutes ago
 No candidate from other provinces recommended for ..

No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives in UK ..

8 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered

Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered

8 minutes ago
 Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, ..

Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Ra ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan