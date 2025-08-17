FGRF Launches Tree Plantation Drive At NPC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Head of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), United Kingdom (UK), Europe and Canada Region, Syed Faisal Sami, on Saturday, launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the lawn of the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.
Upon arrival, he was welcomed by the president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, President of the NPC, Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyer Ali, members of the Governing Body, Aamir Rafique Butt, Tanveer Shahzad and others, said a press release.
On this occasion, Syed Faisal Sami, while briefing about the Foundation, said that the organisation was engaged in relief work all over the world, including the UK, Europe and Canada.
It is the only Islamic relief organisation that has received 19 awards from the UK and there was no such award left that it had not received, which is clear proof of its performance, he highlighted.
He further said that FGRF was also engaged in providing water and food to the helpless and oppressed people of Gaza.
Speaking about the relief activities in Pakistan, he noted that around seventeen thousand houses have been constructed for flood-affected people in the country.
On the occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that tree plantation can be an important means to avoid the disasters of climate change and floods.
NPC President Azhar Jatoi hailed the Foundation's relief activities in the UK and Europe, calling them helpful in boosting the bright image of Pakistan around the world.
NPC Secretary Nayyer Ali said that it is the tradition of the NPC to always welcome prominent personalities who bring glory to Pakistan.
At the end of the ceremony, Afzal Butt, Azhar Jatoi and Nayyar Ali presented Syed Faisal Sami with a commemorative shield on behalf of the National Press Club.
