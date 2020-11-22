Efforts afoot to ensure best healthcare facilities to people in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::Chairman board of Directors Medical Teaching Institution Dera Arshad Khan Astrana has said that efforts are being made to provide health facilities to the people of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining areas.

He expressed these views during a press conference at his office. Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jamil, Director Finance MTI Haider Ali, Director Paramedics Muhammad Saleem Awan, Director Nursing Staff Saadat Ali Awan and Secretary BOG Dr. Rehmat Ali was also present in the press conference.

Chairman Board of Directors MTI Dera Arshad Khan Astrana said that a CT scan machine has been activated in Trauma Center.

He said that MRI machine is working in Mufti Mehmood Hospital while CT scan machine in DHQ Teaching Hospital Dera has been facing problems for a long time so we are trying to get a CT scan machine in Mufti Mehmood Hospital, MRI machine.

In addition to the teaching hospital, another new city scan machine should be installed at DHQ Teaching Hospital Dera. He said that efforts are also being made to install a "lithotripper" machine for laser treatment for modern treatment of kidney stones.