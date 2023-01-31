UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Resolve Problems Of Citizens: Administrator East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Efforts afoot to resolve problems of citizens: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday said that efforts were being made to resolve the problems of the citizens with the collaboration of all the concerned institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday said that efforts were being made to resolve the problems of the citizens with the collaboration of all the concerned institutions.

He said this while talking to Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Muhammad Ali Shah at his office, here.

He told the DG KDA that he was holding meetings with the heads of various institutions which existed in the limits of District East for the betterment of the District East.

Syed Shakeel Ahmed apprised M. Ali Shah of municipal problems of the areas falling under the jurisdiction of KDA.

He expressed hope that steps would be taken to resolve the prevailing problems.

DG KDA Mohammad Ali Shah assured them that the problems of the areas under the control of KDA in district east would be resolved.

