Efforts for improving standard of edible items says AC Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nasirabad Hud Bibia Jamal on Tuesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure standard of edible items and improving of cleansing of shops for interest of public health in the area.

She expressed these views while visiting Bazaar to check quality of items with price and cleansing of various shops in the area.

Shops including bakers, butchers shops, vegetables and fish sellers' shops were reviewed price list of items by the Assistant Commissioner.

She also warned shopkeepers to improve cleansing of their shops and quality of items and to display control price list of goods otherwise action would be taken against those who did not improve quality of items and cleansing of their shops.

No compromise will be made on price list of goods, she added.