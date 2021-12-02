UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Control Smog In Rwp District

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Efforts underway to control smog in Rwp district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :District Administration is making all-out efforts to control smog in Rawalpindi district while the authorities concerned have been directed to launch crackdown against factories and brick kilns violating the rules.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the authorities to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, adding, solid steps were being taken to control smog in the district.

He informed that 150 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 150,000 during November.

He said 13 factories and brick kilns, causing pollution, were also fined amounting to Rs 1.8 million during the period.

The spokesman said the DC had instructed the Assistant Commissioners and other administrative officers to personally inspect brick kilns and factories besides taking strict action against those polluting the environment.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi had also been ordered to launch crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles in collaboration with the traffic police and the environment department, he said.

The secretary was also directed to launch a campaign to ensure that no vehicle could come on the road without fitness certificate, he added.

He said smoke emitting vehicles were causing pollution and smog and the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against such vehicles.

