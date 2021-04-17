Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar along with Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated the water supply lines replacement project at four Union Councils of walled city area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar along with Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated the water supply lines replacement project at four Union Councils of walled city area.

Speaking on this occasion, Malik Amir Dogar said that the main issue of the city is sewerage and water supply and added that efforts were underway to improve the system.

He said that all old water supply lines of walled city area will be replaced.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that betterment of the city is priority.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal said that 275,000 feet water supply lines of four UCs of walled city area will be replaced.

Three new tube wells of four cusec will also be installed and added that Rs 130.5 million will be spent on replacement of water supply lines.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman MDA Ashraf Nasir Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and others were present.