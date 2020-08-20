UrduPoint.com
EFP To Promote Agri Technical Research

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

EFP to promote agri technical research

Employers' Federation of Pakistan took initiative on Thursday to promote agricultural research to strengthen agriculture sector amid the increasing threat of food security

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Employers' Federation of Pakistan took initiative on Thursday to promote agricultural research to strengthen agriculture sector amid the increasing threat of food security.

EFP formed economic council to focus on the overall economy of Pakistan.

It has nearly 30 highly educated researchers and the vision is to ensure that research is applied for the progress of the country, said EFP statement.

In a EFP meeting its President Ismail Sattar said that with the intensified commitment of agricultural experts, their organization would be in a position to present doable solutions to scale up the agriculture sector.

Malik Tahir Javed, Member EFP Board of Directors and Co-Chairman EFP Punjab, said this important meeting was convened to utilize the influence of EFP to address the various issues faced by farmers of the country.

The industrialists and manufacturers should get involved in agro-tech industries as well as ensure the success of the agriculture sector.

Former president EFP, Majid Aziz said when he was a member of the Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, the Board had formed the Agriculture Technical Committee to highlight the issues and offer a new direction.

Shahid Qureshi, a leading Agro-Tech industrialist , giving his presentation, said that new technology had to be introduced in seeds and crops.

Pakistan's private sector was making serious efforts to develop agriculture. He appreciated the initiative of EFP and pledged his full support in this regard.

