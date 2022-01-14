Ehsaas bazaar inaugurated in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Ehsaas bazaar has been established near Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad to provide free cloths, quilts, socks, shoes, jackets and other items to the children as well as male and female adults of poor and deserving families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :An Ehsaas bazaar has been established near Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad to provide free cloths, quilts, socks, shoes, jackets and other items to the children as well as male and female adults of poor and deserving families.

PTI leader Mian Nabeel Arshad flanked by MPA Firdous Rae, Shakeel Shahid and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad inaugurated the Ehsaas Bazaar, here on Friday.

The local industrialists and philanthropists provided full support in the establishment of Ehaas bazaar while some garments manufacturing groups also set their stalls in the bazaar to supply goods to the poor people.

After registration through CNICs, garments, shoes and other items are provided to the people so as to maintain fairness in the distribution.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad briefed the media persons about the modalities of distribution of clothes and said that under the government's Ehsaas program, the beneficiaries would be provided warm clothes, jackets, shawls, stocking, etc.

He said that Ehsaas Bazaar would remain functional for a week and attendance of its staff would be monitored strictly.

He said that a medical camp has also been set up in the bazaar where free medicines are being provided to the poor patients.

He said that at least one Ehsas Bazaar would be set up at Tehsil level in district Faisalabad while this facility has already been provided in Tehsil Samundari.

MPAs and PTI leaders appreciated the establishment of Ehsaas bazaar and said that steps of the government as well as local administration for welfare and benefit of the poor are very commendableAdditional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Under Training Anam Babar, Incharge Control Room Muhammad Sadiq, Director Apparel Sadaqat Limited Hamza Mukhtar, MTM representatives Nasir Ali Zia, CEO of The Legacy Chaudhry Yaseen and others were also present on the occasion.