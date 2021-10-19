Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated in capital with unprecedented enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The great occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being observed on Tuesday with an unprecedented enthusiasm and a number of milad processions are being taken out by the believers across the Federal capital like other parts of the country.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals to pay homages to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The day has been declared as a public holiday by the government. Public and private buildings, mosques, and streets across the country have been illuminated with fairy lights and green flags.

The central Milad procession would be taken out from Bhutto cricket Ground, near Sitara Market, Sector G-7 in the afternoon. A two-day Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen conference is being held at the Islamabad Convention Center.

Special prayers were being offered at mosques for peace, development and prosperity of the country and independence of Palestine and Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

On the occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the federal government has commuted the sentences of prisoners convicted of petty crimes by three months.

A number of schools, colleges and universities have also arranged Milad and Naat and Qirat competition to highlight the importance of the day and educate the students about the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The extra-ordinary illumination of the public and private buildings in the federal capital on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi became the attraction for most of the residents as they visited the main Constitution and Jinnah avenues along with their families and took pictures.

Enthusiastic little girls with wearing fairy white clothes and boys disguised in mostly white dresses in impressive rallies taken out with reciting darood and naats to pay glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him).

Mahafil-i-Naat were being arranged at many of the mosques while women arranged Mehfil-e-Naats at their homes.

Besides decorating homes, offices and buildings, a large number of vehicles were also decorated with colourful buntings, flags and lights by the faithful especially youngsters.