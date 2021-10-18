Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious zeal; 7000 cops to be deployed

Rawalpindi district administration on Monday finalized all the arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor while nearly 7000 cops to guard 101 Eid Milad processions to be taken out in all tehsils of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Monday finalized all the arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor while nearly 7000 cops to guard 101 Eid Milad processions to be taken out in all tehsils of the district.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, all the arrangements had been completed to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor.

A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office. Foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have devised foolproof security plan on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH),informed a police spokesman.

Under the security plan, 3700 cops and police officers would be deployed to ensure security of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession while over 3000 cops and officers would also be deployed in other areas of the district to guard the processions.

He informed that City Police Officer had directed the SHOs to ensure law and order in their respective areas and make all-out efforts to provide security cover to the processions to be taken out at local level.

Total 101 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions to be taken out in Rawalpindi district on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, he added.

Police would utilize all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal, he said.

Police officials would also be assisted by traffic wardens, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure the security.

The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran, members of district peace committees and Milad committees would also assist police force.

The routes of main procession would be checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

He said the participants of the main processions would be monitored through drone cameras while nobody would be allowed to establish 'Sabeels' without prior permission of the management.

Specific entry point would also be made for devotees where the personnel of law enforcement agencies would allow them to join the main procession after thorough body search with metal detectors. Walkthrough gates would also be installed at entry points, he added.

No one would be allowed to stand on rooftops along the procession routes, he said.

In order to ensure the security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have also issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headquarters, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements while there would be nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure traffic flow.

As many as 490 traffic officials including 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 33 Inspectors, 311 Traffic Wardens and 140 Traffic Assistants would be deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

He informed that two main processions would be taken out in the city. First procession to be taken out from Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Road at 10 am which after passing through Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi and other areas would culminate at its starting point.

Second Eid Milad procession would be taken out from Chungi No. 22 at 9.30 am which after passing through Tench Bhatta Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, GPO Chowk culminate at GTS Chowk.

He said that Murree Road from Marrir Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Hospital would remain closed during main procession.

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 would be on high alert with trained paramedical rescue staff and fully equipped emergency vehicles to provide swift response in case of any untoward incident.

Emergency vehicles would be deputed at sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.

The leaves of the rescuers have been restricted and they have been assigned special emergency duties for effectively cover gathering of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and to provide the emergency medical, rescue and firefighting services to the citizen during the event.

In Rawalpindi more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duty in District Control Room, Emergency Rescue Stations with 14 fully equipped ambulances, 12 fully equipped fire trucks, and three rescue and recovery vehicles.

The five special mobile posts would also be established for effectively providing medical cover to the public processions.

Rescue posts would be established at Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Raja Bazar, Chungi No 22 and Dhoke Syedan Chowk.

