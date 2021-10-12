Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jammat Islah Muslmeen Sukkur chapter here on late Monday took out a colorful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) rally to mark the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

People in large numbers attended the rally ahead of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in connection of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Enthusiastic rally participants recited loud Darood Sharif and Naats to express their feelings and devotion with Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Several public and private buildings were being decorated with colorful lights and flags. Several buildings in Sukkur and surrounding areas have been decorated fully while people have garnished their homes and streets in similar manner.