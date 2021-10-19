Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious sanctity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and reverence here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Tuesday.

.

A large number of people participated in Milad rallies which were brought out from different areas of city including Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas .

They joined the main procession taken out out by Anjuman Fidaiyan-e- Mustafa from Siray Ghat area that culminated at Kohinoor Chowk in the evening where Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized.

The district administration devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and brotherhood while cellphone services remained suspended to avoid any untoward incident.

As many as 3000 police personnel and officers with additional contingents of other law enforcing agencies were deployed for the security of the Milad processions and Masajid while cleanliness arrangements had been ensured to facilitate the participants of Milad rallies processions.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai personally monitored the security measures during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Meanwhile, special camps and Sabeels were set up by different religious and social organizations at several places to provide facilities to the faithful.