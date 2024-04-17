Eid Milan Party Celebrated At HANDS
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Eid Milan Party was Celebrated at HANDS ILC here on Wednesday.
Ms.Nazish Fatima President Active Women Forum and Nazeer Qureshi (president Sword) were the Special Guests on the occassion and A Cake cutting Ceremony was also held.
Ms.
Nazish Fatima said ILC played a vital role to sensitize society regarding Persons with Disabilities .
Madam Nazeer Qureshi said ILC promotes the importance of active wheelchairs in remote areas of Sindh.
Users, staff and participants enjoyed the event of Entertainment with songs,cake and eid Gift.
They urged to raise the voice for the Inclusiveness of Persons with Disabilities in the society.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three45 seconds ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, Mingora, Kohat, Mardan notified1 minute ago
-
Audit Report released by AGP discloses irregularities in BRT project1 minute ago
-
Prices of Rotti and Naan in different city areas reviewed1 minute ago
-
EC announces election schedule for PP-26911 minutes ago
-
AIOU to organize convocation in Lahore on April 2811 minutes ago
-
HWA urges Sindh govt to withdraw its appeal against Pro-peasant Sindh high Court’s judgment11 minutes ago
-
VAWC excellent platform to provide justice, protection to oppressed women21 minutes ago
-
Roti prices fixed at Rs 15 in Dera district21 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted, 10 bikes recovered21 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister takes notice of electricity over-billing by K Electric, Hesco, Sepco21 minutes ago
-
Matric exams to start on Thursday in KP: Chairman BISE Peshawar31 minutes ago