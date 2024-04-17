Open Menu

Eid Milan Party Celebrated At HANDS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Eid Milan Party celebrated at HANDS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Eid Milan Party was Celebrated at HANDS ILC here on Wednesday.

Ms.Nazish Fatima President Active Women Forum and Nazeer Qureshi (president Sword) were the Special Guests on the occassion and A Cake cutting Ceremony was also held.

Ms.

Nazish Fatima said ILC played a vital role to sensitize society regarding Persons with Disabilities .

Madam Nazeer Qureshi said ILC promotes the importance of active wheelchairs in remote areas of Sindh.

Users, staff and participants enjoyed the event of Entertainment with songs,cake and eid Gift.

They urged to raise the voice for the Inclusiveness of Persons with Disabilities in the society.

