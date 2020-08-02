Eid-ul-Azha celebration continues in Hyderabad on second day of Eid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul- Azha celebrations are continued for second day of Eid on Sunday across the country including Hyderabad with religious fervor and enthusiasm to commemorate of supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) in fulfilment of divine command by adopting precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Muslims here continued slaughtering animals on the second day in all four talukas of the district and distributed meat to general public, relatives and friends.

The district administration, municipal authorities have already cancelled leaves of sanitary and other concerned staff for lifting offal and other solid wastage during Eid days.

The provincial government and district administration have already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for containing COVID-29 pandemic to spread further.

Earlier, the first day of Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated on Saturday across the country with religious sanctity keeping in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Special prayers were offered in Eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs for security, progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs of the city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural taluka of Hyderabad district.

Some 60 large congregations at the Eidgahs Qasimabad, Bagh-i- Mustafa Latifabad, Qadamgah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgahs Hussainabad, Eidgah Can't, Eidgah Amani Shah colony and Masumeen masjid in Tando Agha among other places, were held.

More than 2500 personnel including 250 police commandos and 300 volunteers were deployed for security duty while all the mosques and Imam Bargah as well as Eidgah were searched by the bomb disposal squad prior to the prayers, according to a police spokesman.

However, the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs for prevention against coronavirus pandemic were rarely implemented as thousands of the Muslims thronged the mosques for Eid prayer.

Meanwhile, the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Tandojam Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad animal offal from all parts of the city but complaints still emerged about delay in collecting the offal which the people usually throw on the roads.