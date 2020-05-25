Eid-ul-Fitr being observed with simplicity on 2nd day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The second day of Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed with simplicity on Monday across the country.

People traditionally throng the recreational and picturesque places on the second day of Eid but this time around these facilities have been kept shut to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in different parts of the country, including in the Federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.